Regarding Benjamin Ola. Akande’s guest column, “St. Louis, let’s get to work” (Aug. 16): This column holds the key to St. Louis reemerging as one of America’s great cities. Tolerant, open-minded city and county leaders willing to see the big picture and not squabble over their own section of our local turf can lead us back toward being the great city that we once were. Recent developments, including the relocation of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, the new Major League Soccer team and stadium and the clearing of vacant properties, provide examples of the bold leadership and partnerships that are required.
Let’s put aside our sometimes parochial nature, speak openly about what is possible and take action to regain our position as the “Gateway to the Future.”
Edwin B. Harris • Chesterfield