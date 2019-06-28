Congratulations to the players, coaches, staff and ownership behind the Stanley Cup win. The excitement of the chase illustrated what sports can do for an area and the national perception and recognition it brings.
But it also demonstrated that we continue not to want to address the topic of race. Hockey lacks racial diversity. There are institutional, cultural and economic reasons for this, including lack of rinks and the expense of the sport. The National Hockey League and the Blues are aware of the lack of diversity and have started programs to grow participation. This is not a St. Louis problem.
What is a St. Louis problem is the way this championship run was portrayed as a unifying force for the entire city. It was not. Because of the lack of diversity on the ice, hockey is not a sport that resonates in the African-American community.
And where are the black journalists who might be sensitive to this homogeneous picture, and can point it out?
St. Louis has problems with race. It always has and still does. If we close our eyes to it and paint an unrealistic picture, we will never solve it. The Blues’ championship was great but it did not unite an entire city. For that, there is a lot of work to be done. It begins with a discussion.
Robert Wallace • Chesterfield