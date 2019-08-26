Regarding “Boy, 7, gunned down in St. Louis one day before he would have started second grade” (Aug. 14): Years ago, I taught at Clay Elementary School in Hyde Park, not far from where Xavier Usanga was shot. I loved the teachers, students and families. But the Hyde Park neighborhood was rough. Working there had its moments of tension as well. Sometimes at the end of the school day, I had to walk through gang fights just to get to my parked car. No one ever accosted me. But I must admit that the sweetest sound at the end of the school day was the sound of my car ignition turning over.
My students were continually stressed, as they were battered by all kinds of at-risk danger. The kids possessed a broad and gritty perspective about life. Once, when I asked members of my class what they wanted to be when they grew up, the students’ answers varied: bail bondsman, cop, jailer, nurse’s aide, basketball player, prison guard, politician, and waitress. These are probably not the answers a teacher would hear in the more affluent districts.
Parents were stressed, too. There were many days when my lunch time or my planning time was interrupted by various distraught mothers. I was part lesson planner/part lesson-of-life pseudo therapist.
I also recall that only about 1 in 10 of the Clay Elementary kids were proficient in Measure of Academic Progress (MAP) scores. Not good odds. I hope and pray that chaos doesn’t win over this community. After all, this is America.
Larry Blandino • O’Fallon, Mo.