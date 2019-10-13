St. Louis is actually made up of two cities. One city is where innocent, precious children are being gunned down and murdered and where no one in power, such as the governor and mayor, even appear to really care about ending the tragic killings. Nothing is putting an end to all of this horror.
The other city is where people are having loads of fun. A solution to these tragic murders is to put a cop on every street intersection in the dangerous areas of St. Louis, paid for by a portion of the taxes from all of the fun ballgames and bars and restaurants people go to.
Andrew Reeves • Kirkwood