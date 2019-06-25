As a St. Louis area native, I’m well aware of the kindness the people in the area show those who need assistance. My daughter and I attended the Carrie Underwood concert last week. Near the end of the evening, an older couple was leaving. The man was visually impaired and got turned around and started heading up the stairs instead of down. His wife, who used a cane, was already at the bottom of the stairs. I witnessed at least three concert goers tell the man he was going the wrong way and needed to turn around. Two of them then helped him down the stairs to his wife, who was very grateful someone took the time to help. I will always be proud to say where I’m from.
Michele Krueger • Fulton, Mo.