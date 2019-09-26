Regarding “Aldermen add $5 million for violence prevention effort” (Sept. 25): I’m dumbfounded by the idea that city leaders want to give millions of St. Louis tax dollars to a group based in Chicago (Cure Violence) to help reduce violent crime in our region.
If the will and the money are now available to truly attempt to help our most vulnerable neighborhoods, why hire an outside group? It seems to this reader that Better Family Life and its director, James Clark, have long been implementing the strategies proposed by the Chicago organization. Who better understands the streets, citizens and problems of St. Louis’ most challenged neighborhoods?
Perhaps the leaders of St. Louis think Better Family Life has no need for millions of local dollars.
Rhonda Carsten • Webster Groves