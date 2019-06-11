I want express my congratulations to the ushers at Busch Stadium in the way they treat the handicapped. I haven’t been to a Cardinals ballgame in four years because I can’t walk very far, so I used my scooter. My son begged me to go, so I finally said yes.
When I arrived on the outside of the stadium, I was greeted by an usher who asked if he could help me get inside the ballpark. He took me to the gate where another usher searched my basket, then another took my ticket. After passing through the gate, another usher directed me to the elevators. My family took over from there. Any place I went in the stadium, ushers were there asking if they could help.
Thanks to my family, the nice ushers, plus a Cardinals sweep of the Cubs, I had a great day.
Tom Scheibelhut • St. Louis County