Regarding “Stanley goes to school: The Cup visits Parkway’s Barretts Elementary” (Aug. 30): I enjoyed your cover photo and story. In light of all the negative things happening in today’s world, it’s refreshing to see something positive reported, particularly involving kids having fun. As you may know, September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. In the past few months, local media has spent a tremendous amount of time covering the St. Louis Blues and their championship season. I hope the Post-Dispatch will devote even a fraction of the time they spent covering the Blues to helping local parents and charities raise awareness of childhood cancer.
My son, Brett, fought and suffered for 3½ years against brain cancer only to lose his life to this terrible disease in January of last year. I don’t remember the Post-Dispatch showing a picture of the oncology clinic at St. Louis Children’s Hospital on the front page, but for some reason a big piece of metal being brought to a school is thought to be newsworthy.
I hope the newspaper will see fit to devote attention to the many pediatric cancer-related events in September, including Pedal the Cause (Sept. 28-29).
Conrad A. Haubrich, Jr. • Lemay