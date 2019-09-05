Subscribe for 99¢
Many kids take a passion for the planet back to school

In this May 29, 2019 photo, students are all smiles at Pinole Valley High School after Earth Team's year-end campus cleanup in Pinole, Calif. Pinole interns recruited more than 30 of their student peers to join them for their final litter assessment of the school year. That afternoon they collected over 3,000 pieces of litter and tracked it all using NOAA's Marine Debris Tracker App. For many kids, heading back to school means more than resuming classes and homework. It means getting back to clubs and student organizations focused on sustainability _ everything from composting and recycling to reducing food waste and promoting cleaner oceans and waterways. (Itzel N. Gomez/Earth Team via AP)

 Itzel N. Gomez

Regarding “Education is the key to recycling,” the July 17 column by Brent Batliner: I have been an ardent supporter of recycling ever since its conception, but in reading this column I found I have forgotten things that I should have known.

I don’t know how many people read that column, but certainly not enough. I considered how this information could get out to where it would do the most good. Why not schedule field trips for schoolchildren in the most impressionable grade levels and impress upon them not only how and why, but the do’s and don’ts? Furthermore, provide them with an easily understood graphic to take home to give to their parents. The child-to-parent route is probably more effective than the parent-to-child method. Try to make the child a hard-to-ignore advocate.

Mike Ames • Town and Country

