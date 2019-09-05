Regarding “Education is the key to recycling,” the July 17 column by Brent Batliner: I have been an ardent supporter of recycling ever since its conception, but in reading this column I found I have forgotten things that I should have known.
I don’t know how many people read that column, but certainly not enough. I considered how this information could get out to where it would do the most good. Why not schedule field trips for schoolchildren in the most impressionable grade levels and impress upon them not only how and why, but the do’s and don’ts? Furthermore, provide them with an easily understood graphic to take home to give to their parents. The child-to-parent route is probably more effective than the parent-to-child method. Try to make the child a hard-to-ignore advocate.
Mike Ames • Town and Country