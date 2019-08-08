Subscribe for $3 for three months
Steve Stenger arrives at federal court expected to plead guilty to charges

Former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger arrives at federal court in St. Louis on May 3.

Stenger is expected to plead guilty to pay-to-play charges during his court appearance. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson, Post- Dispatch

Regarding “Lawyer wants leniency for Stenger at sentencing, citing good deeds and remorse” (Aug. 6): At least that’s what Steve Stenger would like. His 11th-hour attempt to lessen his sentence for an extra payment of $130,000 is no surprise. It’s what he does: “pay for play.” That’s all he knows and it’s brought him this far — all the way to his sentencing. Stenger has cost St. Louis County taxpayers a lot more than $130,000. Stenger has made his bed. Now he should sleep in his cot, in prison. Good riddance.

Bud Carlson • Ladue

Tags

View comments