Regarding “Lawyer wants leniency for Stenger at sentencing, citing good deeds and remorse” (Aug. 6): At least that’s what Steve Stenger would like. His 11th-hour attempt to lessen his sentence for an extra payment of $130,000 is no surprise. It’s what he does: “pay for play.” That’s all he knows and it’s brought him this far — all the way to his sentencing. Stenger has cost St. Louis County taxpayers a lot more than $130,000. Stenger has made his bed. Now he should sleep in his cot, in prison. Good riddance.
Bud Carlson • Ladue