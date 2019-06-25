I am horrified by what is happening in our country and feel incredibly powerless. Much of my family died in the Holocaust. I wish that our elected officials would stop bickering over “concentration camp” semantics and instead fight the humanitarian crisis at our border. Infants as young as four months have been neglected. Children have been assaulted and gone months with no toothbrushes, pillows or soap. They are scared and alone and miss their families.
What if this was your child?
I’ve donated to Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, and the American Civil Liberties Union. I’ve also donated 60,000 American Airlines AAdvantage miles to Lawyers for Good Government. I called both of my nominally “pro-life,” “pro-family” senators. I will continue to mobilize to stop the cruelty wrought by our government on innocent children and families who dared to dream of a better life.
Elizabeth Chiarello • St. Louis