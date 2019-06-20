Subscribe for 99¢
St. Louis abortion clinic to defy state over pelvic exam

FILE - In this June 4, 2019, file photo, anti-abortion advocates gather outside the Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis. Missouri's only abortion clinic, already facing the threat of losing its license, is no longer performing a medical procedure required by the state, calling the procedure "disrespectful and dehumanizing." A Planned Parenthood spokeswoman confirmed a CBS News report that as of Thursday, June 20 the St. Louis clinic no longer performs a pelvic exam during a consultation days before an abortion, as required by the state health department. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

 Jeff Roberson

We are weary at the Post-Dispatch and its editorial writers for their derisive allusion to so-called pro-lifers. The liberal media constantly attacks pro-lifers as being “pro-birth,” as if the mother is abandoned after childbirth. In our years of being active in the movement against the termination of life in the womb, we are joined by many support organizations, including Birthright, Our Lady’s Inn, Our Little Haven and Covenant House. One of the major societal problems today is that we project a certain persona on those we disagree with.

Tom and Doreen Gilliam • Ballwin

