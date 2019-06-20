We are weary at the Post-Dispatch and its editorial writers for their derisive allusion to so-called pro-lifers. The liberal media constantly attacks pro-lifers as being “pro-birth,” as if the mother is abandoned after childbirth. In our years of being active in the movement against the termination of life in the womb, we are joined by many support organizations, including Birthright, Our Lady’s Inn, Our Little Haven and Covenant House. One of the major societal problems today is that we project a certain persona on those we disagree with.
Tom and Doreen Gilliam • Ballwin