Julian Assange, Chelsea Manning and Edward Snowden are the real whistleblowers who put their lives on the line and spoke truth to power. The current so-called whistleblower is a CIA insider trying to protect the deep state. They will not allow anyone to attempt to investigate the origins of the Russia election meddling conspiracy.
No one has any problem with foreign interference that harms President Donald Trump, like the Steele dossier, but anything that might help Trump is considered an attack on our democracy. It is such obvious nonsense.
The same people who lied to us about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq are lying to us now about Russia. These people don’t care about the rule of law. They care about power. It’s time to stop believing. It’s time to stop the sanctions, the coups, the bombings and the invasions. It’s time to bring the troops home.
Mark Clarke • Bel Nor