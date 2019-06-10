Recently, I had another sleepless night after reading the Post-Dispatch. Stories about St. Louis-area shootings and people dying over senseless arguments kept me awake.
The mass shooting episode in Virginia Beach was made easier for the suspect because he had legal access to firearms and high-capacity ammunition magazines. Near that story was another about the silencer the shooter used. The noise-suppression device was legal, but it muffled the sound of gunshots, delaying response time and costing lives.
In Aisha Sultan’s column, she expressed relief that her son got through elementary school safely. The first day I went to volunteer as a tutor in my local school, I noticed the instructions on what to do in the event of an active shooter. My supervisor assured me that as a guest in their building, I would be led to safety by the staff. As I write this, I’m hyperventilating remembering those chilling instructions.
And yet, Gov. Mike Parson signs a bill banning abortions for women who, for their own personal reasons, need to cut short an unwanted pregnancy. Where is his “right to life” when it comes to guns?
The hypocrisy boggles the mind, and frankly, is harmful to my 70-year-old well-being by frequently making me lose sleep. Maybe counting the days until the next election will be therapeutic.
Sherilyn Krell • Olivette