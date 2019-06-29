Regarding “Funeral for slain Missouri police officer will be Monday” (June 26): I think this article about Police Officer Michael Langsdorf’s funeral deserved to be on the front page, and not on Page 3. After all, he was killed in the line of duty, and people deserve to be informed about news that affects them in the bi-state area. Instead, the Post-Dispatch thought other stories, although newsworthy, were more important than Officer Langsdorf’s funeral. I am very disappointed in the Post-Dispatch for not knowing better.
Margaret McCulloch Dougherty • Ballwin