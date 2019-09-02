Admittedly, I’m somewhere to the right on the political spectrum, but, hey, we are all in this together. I’ve been trying to think more like liberal/progressive Democrats so I can better understand them. It’s not working. They keep chanting that no one is above the law, not even President Donald Trump. Well, OK, I can get on board with this. But then, in almost the same breath, they demand free health care and no deportation for people who broke our law and crossed our borders illegally. As I see it, this kind of puts these illegal immigrants above our laws.
Chants of racism at the border make no sense. In college, unlike some, I took notes in Biology 101. We were taught there are four recognized races. Caucasoid, Mongoloid, Negroid, and Australoid. That’s it, folks. Hispanics are not a race but members of an ethnicity. While there may be some bias at the border, it’s incorrect to label it racism.
Incidentally, being a racist, despite its sinister connotations, is not illegal. I’ll keep trying to understand liberals, but so far, its just not working.
Peter Huck • St. Louis