Broken bee? Spelling experts say tougher words are out there

Co-champions of the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee, from left, Shruthika Padhy, 13, of Cherry Hill, N.J., Erin Howard, 14, of Huntsville, Ala., Rishik Gandhasri, 13, of San Jose, Calif., Christopher Serrao, 13, of Whitehouse Station, N.J., Saketh Sundar, 13, of Clarksville, Md., Sohum Sukhatankar, 13, of Dallas, Texas, Rohan Raja, 13, of Irving, Texas, and Abhijay Kodali, 12, of Flower Mound, Texas, hold the trophy in Oxon Hill, Md., Friday, May 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

 Susan Walsh

Regarding “National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie” (June 1):

The children who compete in the Scripps Spelling Bees are dedicated, smart and admirable — even though the spelling bee itself offers an excitement level comparable to watching paint dry on a wall. After all, with the advent of spell-check, every student has the potential of being a spelling champion nowadays.

A much better competition would be an American history bee. Kids would have to know the U.S. Constitution and history. Some sample topics might be: the Missouri Compromise, U.S. Senate term lengths, the Berlin Airlift, the rights enshrined in the First Amendment, the Monroe Doctrine, Supreme Court education cases and many more.

Such history questions would be interesting and inexhaustible. Knowledge of American history would bestow a Jeffersonian “yeoman” heritage to our young citizens.

Larry Blandino • O’Fallon, Mo.

