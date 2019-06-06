The children who compete in the Scripps Spelling Bees are dedicated, smart and admirable — even though the spelling bee itself offers an excitement level comparable to watching paint dry on a wall. After all, with the advent of spell-check, every student has the potential of being a spelling champion nowadays.
A much better competition would be an American history bee. Kids would have to know the U.S. Constitution and history. Some sample topics might be: the Missouri Compromise, U.S. Senate term lengths, the Berlin Airlift, the rights enshrined in the First Amendment, the Monroe Doctrine, Supreme Court education cases and many more.
Such history questions would be interesting and inexhaustible. Knowledge of American history would bestow a Jeffersonian “yeoman” heritage to our young citizens.
Larry Blandino • O’Fallon, Mo.