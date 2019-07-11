Regarding “Think twice when you hear the words ‘public option’ health insurance” (July 5): Dr. Ed Weisbart’s recent opinion piece was mind-opening. I was already aware that we in the U.S. spend twice as much per capita on health care compared to other developed countries and yet we obtain poorer outcomes. I also knew that health care in the U.S. is a for-profit enterprise, whereas in other developed countries, it’s mandated as the human right of every citizen.
What I did not know is that the health insurance companies are promoting the “Medicare Public Option” as opposed to “Medicare for All,” so they can maintain their 20% overhead and high-level profitability.
We must remove the profit from health care in the U.S., make it affordable to all, and yet maintain our high standards. We can do this. The British system is a fine example where basic health care is supplied to everyone. Citizens can “buy up” if they choose, using private insurers. Moreover, physicians are trained at state expense, which reduces their debt burden upon graduation. By all reports, the Brits think highly of their system. No wonder. The profit is gone, but the care remains.
Let’s do this for ourselves.
Michael J. Montague, Ph.D. • Clayton