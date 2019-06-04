President Donald Trump’s use of tariffs to force Mexico to stop Central Americans from coming to the U.S. should be seen for what it is: a diversionary tactic to divert the conversation from the special counsel's report.
In former special counsel Robert Mueller’s recent address, he said that it is Congress’ responsibility to deal with Trump’s obstruction of justice and all but encouraged them to do so. The imposition of tariffs is clearly designed to divert the country’s attention and has little or nothing to do with the immigration problem.
William M. Fogarty Jr. • Webster Groves