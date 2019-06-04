Subscribe for $99 and get a FREE t-shirt!
GOP senators line up against Trump's Mexico tariff plan

Mexican Ambassador Martha Barcena Coqui, second from left, and Mexican Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, right, speak before a news conference at the Mexican Embassy in Washington, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, as part of a Mexican delegation in Washington for talks following trade tariff threats from the Trump Administration. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

 Andrew Harnik

President Donald Trump’s use of tariffs to force Mexico to stop Central Americans from coming to the U.S. should be seen for what it is: a diversionary tactic to divert the conversation from the special counsel's report.

In former special counsel Robert Mueller’s recent address, he said that it is Congress’ responsibility to deal with Trump’s obstruction of justice and all but encouraged them to do so. The imposition of tariffs is clearly designed to divert the country’s attention and has little or nothing to do with the immigration problem.

William M. Fogarty Jr. • Webster Groves

