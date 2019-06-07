I recently returned from Homestead, Fla., where I observed more than 3,000 migrant children under detention, many of whom have been there for months. The U.S. Flores Act states that children are not allowed to be forcibly separated from their caregivers for more than 20 days. Child development experts say that longer separation can result in permanent psychological damage.
Caliburn International, the company that runs the Homestead Temporary Shelter, claims that these traumatized children are not protected by the Flores agreement because they are being held in a temporary facility on federal land. Meanwhile, we taxpayers support this open-ended detention at a rate of $775 per day for each detained child.
To see these children in what I believe are prison-camp conditions is heartbreaking. To think that this is happening in the U.S. at a place called Homestead is mind-boggling. To know that we, as taxpayers, pay for people to profit at these children’s expense violates personal morality and national ideals.
Brenda Light Bredemeier, Ph.D. • St. Louis