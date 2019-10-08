Doesn’t it make you angry when people deliberately leave animals unprotected outside to suffer a slow, agonizing death in sizzling heat or blistering cold or drowning flood water? Did you know taxpayers are rewarding ranchers and farmers who do this?
A little-known U.S. Department of Agriculture program called the Livestock Indemnity Program doesn’t even require ranchers and farmers to make any attempt to protect their farm animals from extreme weather or to pay any premium to ensure animals’ safety. They simply file a claim with the USDA and are then rewarded with government checks for the dead animals.
The Livestock Indemnity Program represents flagrant government waste and abhorrent animal cruelty. Between 2013 and 2018, taxpayers paid ranchers and farmers almost $228 million for animal deaths from harsh weather, including millions of cows and chickens, according to documents obtained through the Freedom of Information Act. Since brutal weather is occurring more frequently, this will put additional farm animals at risk and waste more taxpayer money rewarding bad business practices.
Some of Missouri’s legislators are ranchers and farmers, including Gov. Mike Parson, a cattle rancher. How many of them have taxpayers bailed out with this unconscionable and wasteful program?
The U.S. Senate will soon be voting on their version of a House bill that would require ranchers and farmers to have disaster-preparedness plans in place to protect their animals from harsh weather before they are eligible for taxpayer reimbursement.
Catherine D. Mizerany • Arnold
Taxpayers pay the price for livestock cruelty