Regarding Tony Messenger’s column, “Top adviser on airport privatization faces questions for his work with the NRA” (June 8): Messenger revealed the National Rifle Association lobbyist and right-wing political consultant Andrew McKenna had been paid over $1.2 million dollars to advise the City of St. Louis in its inquiry into the potential privatization of St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
If airport privatization goes through, public dollars could go toward McKenna’s reimbursement. The NRA has maligned gun-control student activists like the group I belong to, and they have pushed their agenda in every state, including Missouri.
Thanks in large part to the lobbying efforts of the NRA, Missouri rolled back concealed carry permits. Missourians can now conceal a firearm with no permit or formal training. And just this session, lawmakers heard House Bill 258, nicknamed “guns everywhere,” a bill that would allow guns in daycare centers and churches and on college campuses. None of these efforts is in line with St Louis’ values or goals.
I believe McKenna should not have a central role in this process. If the city is going to move forward with this inquiry, Andrew McKenna should have no part in it.
Brian Wingbermuehle • St. Louis County
Students Demand Action St Louis