Regarding “Missouri taxing districts may be ‘special,’ but they’re certainly not transparent” by Post-Dispatch columnist David Nicklaus (June 14): Nicklaus is right. How can we allow corporations to indiscriminately tax us for their financial benefit? This is nothing less than corporate welfare disguised in your consumer bill or tax bill. Transportation Development Districts and Community Improvement Districts should have checks and balances like other taxing districts.
There are many methods to pay for new roads and bridges. We can have toll roads to help pay for the spending or do the private/public shared liability for these types of plans. When will this country get back to logic and figure out a way to compromise instead of burdening people with useless taxes and staggering debt?
Missouri wants to borrow more money for infrastructure, and Washington wants to fight over the infrastructure needs by adding unnecessary pork belly partisan additions. The debt and unneeded taxes will someday come back to haunt us. Where is the fiscal logic?
Ron French • O’Fallon, Mo.