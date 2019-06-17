Subscribe for 99¢
Potholes: The eternal metro St. Louis problem

Q: The stretch of southbound Ballas Road between Manchester and Winslow Lane is pocked with holes, bumps, fissures, uneven pavement and bad patches mostly because of poor resurfacing by Missouri American Water and other utility repairs over the past few years. The northbound lanes of Ballas aren't a whole lot better, but at least it's not as hazardous. Could you please send someone to look at this portion of what is a very busy street near West County Mall?

A: This section of Ballas Road is certainly not in optimal condition. Some of the issues you've described may stem from temporary patches on utility cuts (i.e., excavations in the pavement done by Missouri American Water or MSD), and which are awaiting permanent patches. I'll have our inspectors investigate. We're developing plans to resurface this part of Ballas. However, work won't begin until 2020 or 2021, at the earliest.

Q: Southbound Big Bend has some good size potholes between Mr Wizards and Bruno, especially at the two ends. Can you take a look? Thanks!

Q: On Osceola, either side of Alfred, there are two "potholes" directly in the driving lane. One appears to be a sunken failed water main repair, while the other is a legit pothole.

On Itaska, at Varrelmann, where the water main undermined the street, there is a significant depression and cracked-up asphalt. It's a suspension-killer.

A: I'll forward your report to our maintenance group. Thank you for sharing!

 J.B. Forbes • jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Regarding “Missouri taxing districts may be ‘special,’ but they’re certainly not transparent” by Post-Dispatch columnist David Nicklaus (June 14): Nicklaus is right. How can we allow corporations to indiscriminately tax us for their financial benefit? This is nothing less than corporate welfare disguised in your consumer bill or tax bill. Transportation Development Districts and Community Improvement Districts should have checks and balances like other taxing districts.

There are many methods to pay for new roads and bridges. We can have toll roads to help pay for the spending or do the private/public shared liability for these types of plans. When will this country get back to logic and figure out a way to compromise instead of burdening people with useless taxes and staggering debt?

Missouri wants to borrow more money for infrastructure, and Washington wants to fight over the infrastructure needs by adding unnecessary pork belly partisan additions. The debt and unneeded taxes will someday come back to haunt us. Where is the fiscal logic?

Ron French • O’Fallon, Mo.

Tags

View comments