Teachers invest more in their job than they're paid

Regarding the Post-Dispatch's annual digital "St. Louis-area government and teacher salaries" database on STLtoday.com: I am a retired educator who taught in nine different states. I have taught at every level of education and have multiple graduate degrees. I still subscribe to this newspaper, although no longer live in the St. Louis area.

My questions: Why does the Post-Dispatch want to make data available for subscribers to research the salaries of individual public school teachers, principals and staff? Do editors think these people are paid too much by taxpayers? Do editors resent their cost to taxpayers? I am offended.

Educators invest way more money than we have ever received through our salaries. I did this because I care, sincerely, about our students and their families. I value our mission of making the world a better place by educating our young people and preparing them to be good citizens of the United States and the world.

So what is the purpose of the Post-Dispatch publishing this information?

Lynda Douglas • Spanish Fort, Alabama