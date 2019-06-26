Regarding the editorial “A Conservative Persecution Fantasy” (June 24 ): The editorial board might want to be a little more well read, scrutinizing and realistic. Criticism is directed toward Republican Sen. Josh Hawley and his introduction of legislation to get Facebook, Google and other companies to face audits of their efforts to promote political agenda through the use of artificial intelligence algorithms to remove and screen content.
The editorial’s conclusion that claims of bias aren’t sufficient to justify audits for that bias is grossly naive.
The editorial board should simply read the report “Insider Blows Whistle and Executive Reveals Google’s Plan” by Project Veritas. It provides evidence that companies and their executives can, and do, actively seek to promote their own political agenda. In addition, this bias sets policy on how they report news.
It might be helpful if the opinion page were a little more perspicacious and discerning.
Bob Hassett • Manchester