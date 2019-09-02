Riding my bike around our neighborhood was one of my favorite things to do as a child. Our neighborhood was expansive with sloping hills, winding cul-de-sacs and amiable neighbors watching as we rode by their neat suburban homes. Zooming around alongside my brother was fun. It truly felt like the worst thing that could happen to us was a scraped knee. Years later, I realize there was a much deeper reason behind the joy biking brought us. It gave us independence and a sense of escape. Grabbing onto those handlebars meant gaining access to the world.
I can’t help but wonder if kids have that same outlet today. Technology and apps have undoubtedly replaced many of the hobbies and pastimes we once cherished. When we were young, the way to bond with friends and neighbors was to step outside to play four-square, jump rope or take off on our trusty bikes.
Phones and tablets have become the way to connect with peers for many kids now. Screens have traded the desire to venture outside with a frenzy for the latest gadgets. Maybe our kids will still grow up with confidence and curiosity. Maybe search engines and social media will be the way they access the world and make sense of it. For me, it was a rusty Barbie two-wheeler.
Hiba Alvi • Chesterfield