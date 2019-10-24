Regarding “As impeachment efforts rattle Trump, his trade war rattles the economy” (Oct. 13): While I do not agree with President Donald Trump’s use of tariffs in his negotiating strategy with China, the Post-Dispatch should be telling the rest of the story. I assume the 800-point dip in the Dow the editorial was referring to was during the Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 trading period. What you fail to report is that more recently the Dow of today is within less than 50 points of reaching the 26,900 level of Sept. 30. You are just contributing to the constant media drum beat that if Trump is involved, it’s got to be bad.
David M. Huddart • Clayton