All living organisms grow. Earthlings require water, nutrition and energy sources to combine all the chemicals in their bodies to react to the environment in order to live and grow.
Similarly, American democracy, in order to survive and endure, must grow. The democratic process must be watered, fed and sustained by an informed electorate. Scientific proof, facts, and verified, beneficial, moral human experiences offered truthfully and without prejudice must be the valued nourishment available in the universal education of citizens.
The national political environment in America today has become a carnivorous swamp inhabited by extremist politi-alligators chewing away at our body politic.
Whether President Donald Trump is impeached, the worst is yet to come unless we dredge the swamp and build a firm foundation of equal rights and opportunity for all.
To avoid such a preventable catastrophe, I think we must adopt term limits for all future members of Congress. And we should not allow a citizen to run for national public office unless that person has first fulfilled either an honorable military obligation, spent two years in direct community service or been previously elected to state or municipal office and faithfully fulfilled one term.
All the yesterdays are over with. The only power over what happens next resides in our response to the hopeful eyes of our children.
Jim Mittino • St. Louis