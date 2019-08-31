Before Texas was Texas, it was part of Mexico. Thus, Mexicans predate Americans in that space. The U.S. created a pretense for war to wrest this area from Mexico. I have neither seen nor heard this fact presented in the media. In my view, this historic fact renders ludicrous the notion that Mexicans somehow have no right to be in Texas, that they don’t belong there. I realize that might seem a minor detail in light of bloody murders by a hate-crazed white man. It just seems worth mentioning.
Karen Woods • Alton