Regarding “Nothing is free, folks, despite what the left suggests” (Sept. 5) and “Nothing in life is free; hard work earns results” (Sept. 16): Unlike these letter writers, I received so much in my life entirely for free. I had two parents who did not suffer from addiction or mental health problems — for free. They had jobs and didn’t have to water down my formula, so my brain developed perfectly — for free. Because they received a free education, they read to me and helped me with my homework — for free. And because of that, I did OK in school, which was also free.
My parents only worked one job each, and were home in the evenings so I didn’t worry about being left alone — for free.
Such a security system was wonderful — and totally free. Because of my dad’s insurance, our family went to the doctor for free. Of course, I had jobs as a teen and young adult, but they did not pay enough for me to support myself. Until I had a career, I got housing, food, clothes and more — entirely free. Even though I worked hard all my life, because I got so much for free along the way, my hard work paid off. Thank God for my free ride.
Cathy DiTraglia • St. Louis