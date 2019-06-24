The states that passed laws forcing their electoral votes to be cast for the candidate who won the majority of votes disregards the citizens who did not vote with the majority. The Electoral College is specifically defined in the U.S. Constitution, and laws attempting to bypass it are not constitutional. See Article II, Section 1.
The founders created a republic, not a democracy, because they, like informed persons, know the fallacy of a democracy. It would be like two wolves and a duck voting on what they will have for dinner.
If the federal government should challenge these state laws as unconstitutional, the federal government would win.
Roger P. Bickel • St. Charles