It was heartbreaking to read that Warrenton is going to a four-day school week because of the rejection of a property tax hike for education ("Voters nix pay raise for Warrenton techers, as students are set to start four-day school weeks," Aug. 9). As the article said, this is happening across the state in poorer, rural areas. But it left out the most important point: The blame is on our legislators and governors, who for years have not been doing their job.
Statewide cuts to education have been going on for too long. Then, a ridiculous tax cut was approved. Sure, everyone likes a few more dollars in their paycheck. But then I have to turn around and vote on a property tax to cover cuts to my kids' school. And as I live in a relatively affluent district, we pass it because we can afford it.
Only Missouri Republicans would change education requirements from five days to an hourly number to make this possible. And it is devastating for our children not only because it affects the quality of their education, but hurts after-school sports, band, theater and other programs. And it’s a true hardship to working parents who have to now figure out how to take care of their kids an extra day a week.
In addition to pushing Missouri to the bottom of education standards, we're creating a two-tiered system where the quality and quantity of your child's education depends on where you live. The majority of people this state sends to Jefferson City are failing us and our children.
Kevin Mitchell • St. Louis