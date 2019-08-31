Regarding “The stain remains 400 years after slaves first arrived on American shores” (Aug. 25): This editorial is misleading and divisive. Yes, the first slaves arrived at Jamestown in 1619, but Jamestown was a New World British colony founded by a London company, not the United States. Slavery existed under British rule from 1619 until July 4, 1776. The British also condoned slavery.
A few more facts: Most African slaves were sold to slave traders by their fellow Africans. The vast majority of European immigrants to the New World were not slave owners. Most of the Confederate fighters during the Civil War were not slave owners. Many Americans either do not have slave owners in their ancestry or immigrated to America after the Civil War and have no historical tie to slavery.
Those who oppose freedom need not work hard to defeat us if we are being destroyed from within by division. By focusing on the legacy of slavery and reparations, all we do is blame today’s problems on people who died long ago. We need to look at our problems in light of current policy and see what can be done to improve the divide. Political extremes and editorials like last Sunday's drive us further apart.
Ed Etzkorn • Dardenne Praire