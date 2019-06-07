Adm. John Richardson, the chief of Naval Operations, is taking the right step in reviewing former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ bid to return to active duty. Commissioned naval officers have a code of conduct, and one precept is that sexual misconduct is not tolerated. Another violation is when a senior ranking service member intimidates a lower ranking service member into a sexual relationship. In these situations the offender is dismissed from the service.
Now comes a previously serving officer, seeking reentry to the ranks based on an honorable record of prior service. But, something has changed. There is undeniable evidence that his civilian sexual misconduct would not be accepted in the U.S. Navy.
Gene Hutchins • Affton