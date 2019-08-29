After the Federal Reserve chairman gave a speech Aug. 23 in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, President Donald Trump tweeted: "Who is our bigger enemy, Jay (Jerome Powell) or Chairman Xi (Jinping, of China)?"
This, coming from the president, is outrageous.
I need to know if our senators are taking steps to hold Trump in check — as difficult as I acknowledge that would be to do — or are they going to stand aside and do nothing to protect us from the damage that language like his does?
This is no small thing. He has constantly shown he does not know how to govern, but Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt does. For the love of God, we need him to exercise his skill at governance now.
Maria Blaha • Webster