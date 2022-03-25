The rich and their candidates are America’s real rulers

A few of the rich and powerful now have unconstitutional control over many elected officials. If people have lots of money or lots of commerce under their control, all they need to do is pick someone who will do their bidding. Then, following all the legal steps required, make that person a candidate. Once on the ballot, thanks to decisions I regard as wrong, like the Supreme Court’s Citizens United ruling, just pump in whatever amount of money you need from whatever sources to overpower the competition.