The rich and their candidates are America’s real rulers

A few of the rich and powerful now have unconstitutional control over many elected officials. If people have lots of money or lots of commerce under their control, all they need to do is pick someone who will do their bidding. Then, following all the legal steps required, make that person a candidate. Once on the ballot, thanks to decisions I regard as wrong, like the Supreme Court’s Citizens United ruling, just pump in whatever amount of money you need from whatever sources to overpower the competition.
It’s not a complicated formula for financial success: Use money to win the election. The return on investment will be outstanding — even if you must share with a few others.
Our government proclaims that all the U.S. citizens rule the country. It’s ill-fated that we have devolved to become ruled by only the few. The way we’re going, our government will perish.
Jim Mittino • St. Louis