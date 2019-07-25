The recent hullabaloo surrounding calls to “send her back,” referring to U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, is just that: hullabaloo. Did anyone wonder why Omar and the other three non-white congresswomen could say some of the things they say and not be held accountable?
It’s pretty clear why. They always talk when Congress is in session, or when they are in the Capitol building. What happens when Congress is not in session? That is up to the voting public to decide.
Again, as has been said by some of the voting public, if you do not like this country, then leave. There are barriers to keep people out but none to prevent people from leaving.
Robert Cox • Fenton