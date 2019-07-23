I absolutely loathe the “Squad,” Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib, because of their poisonous, radical, leftist ideas. I fear they will eventually destroy the Democratic Party.
Don’t hesitate, just go ahead, call me a racist and white nationalist, just as you call President Donald Trump. He is not a racist, and his questioning of the goals and beliefs of this poisonous political faction does not make him one any more than it does me.
Judith Shimkus • St. Louis