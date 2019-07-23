Subscribe for 99¢
Trump's harsh words on 'squad' reinforce dark posts online

From left, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., respond to remarks by President Donald Trump after his call for the four Democratic congresswomen to go back to their "broken" countries, during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, July 15, 2019. All are American citizens and three of the four were born in the U.S. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

 J. Scott Applewhite

I absolutely loathe the “Squad,” Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib, because of their poisonous, radical, leftist ideas. I fear they will eventually destroy the Democratic Party.

Don’t hesitate, just go ahead, call me a racist and white nationalist, just as you call President Donald Trump. He is not a racist, and his questioning of the goals and beliefs of this poisonous political faction does not make him one any more than it does me.

Judith Shimkus • St. Louis

