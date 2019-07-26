Subscribe for 99¢
A look at the 'squad' that Trump targeted in racist tweets

From left, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., respond to remarks by President Donald Trump after his call for the four Democratic congresswomen to go back to their "broken" countries, during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, July 15, 2019. All are American citizens and three of the four were born in the U.S. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

 J. Scott Applewhite

Having reached the status of being elected to Congress, the four women known as the "Squad" must be fairly intelligent and goal-driven individuals. As women of color, why isn’t their message about what can be accomplished by anyone who puts her mind and effort into it? Instead, they personally attack President Donald Trump as “racist” because he is enforcing federal immigration laws.

They should have learned by now that if they promote attacks like this, Trump will return in kind. This is just further evidence of how the progressive wing of the Democratic Party works. Why discuss policy problems and solutions when you can attack the person?

David M. Huddart • Clayton

