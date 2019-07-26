Having reached the status of being elected to Congress, the four women known as the "Squad" must be fairly intelligent and goal-driven individuals. As women of color, why isn’t their message about what can be accomplished by anyone who puts her mind and effort into it? Instead, they personally attack President Donald Trump as “racist” because he is enforcing federal immigration laws.
They should have learned by now that if they promote attacks like this, Trump will return in kind. This is just further evidence of how the progressive wing of the Democratic Party works. Why discuss policy problems and solutions when you can attack the person?
David M. Huddart • Clayton