Regarding “Vatican rejects gender change to alarm of LGBT Catholics” (June 11): The Vatican release on sexual education perpetuates that organization’s pre-Copernican stance on science. Not that science is a sacred cow; it’s organic and grows in knowledge and understanding, changing on the basis of new research and data.
Neither is the Vatican’s position sacred. It is another stubborn refusal to consider the science of gender identity; such a thought is verboten. This tract raises and reifies the genital organs of human male and female to the level of dictator-object. Either/or. And it shows ironic hypocrisy in calling for dialogue. There is neither research nor new data in this directive. God forbid a child in Catholic education should pose a question about identity. What might that dialogue look like?
Richard Wagner • Kirkwood