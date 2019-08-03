Regarding St. Charles County Councilman Joe Cronin’s editorial rebuttal “St. Charles should control Missouri Bluffs development” (July 26): It seems like the St. Charles County Council has a “fear of the unknown.” The sentiment is that if they don’t approve the Missouri Bluffs subdivision proposed by Whittaker Homes, the only other option is that the University of Missouri, who currently owns the property, would “build another industrial park.” We know that it is virtually impossible to build either a residential or commercial development on this site.
The council should listen to the public outcry of continued opposition of this development from the hundreds of letters written and people attending the Planning and Zoning Commission and council meetings over the last two years. The only advocates at these meetings have been the people who will make a profit from this subdivision.
The St. Charles County Council has the opportunity to create a reset. Allow the University of Missouri an opportunity to do the right thing. University of Missouri President Mun Choi and the Board of Curators are now fully aware of what has transpired and the damage that could be done. The university and St. Charles County can save their reputations by taking a step back, and allowing everyone to have a fresh look at this entire property for its conservation and historical value. At the last planning and zoning meeting, it was revealed that the university is interested in changing their mind and keeping this area natural, if the council would only vote "no." Let’s explore these other options and purchasers for this property that would benefit all St. Charles County residents.
Aaron and Angie Jungbluth • St. Charles County