Regarding “U.S. appeals court sides with Trump in lawsuit involving hotel” (July 11): I believe the lobbying system we now have in this country, and the people working in it greasing our congressional hallways, does terrible damage to democracy. But this Richmond, Va., federal appeals court, involving the Constitution’s Emoluments Clause, struck a blow against the lobbyist system by declaring Trump’s hotel can do business with anybody and everybody. Well shucky darn, it now appears we can just skip the middlemen, the lobbyists, and give money straight to President Donald Trump. Don’t cry for these lobbyists though, they’ve been having a heyday on both sides of every issue for quite a while now.
Steve Holzer • St. Louis