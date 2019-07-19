Subscribe for 99¢
US appeals court sides with Trump in lawsuit involving hotel

FILE - This Dec. 21, 2016, file photo, shows the arched facade of The Trump International Hotel at 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, in Washington. A federal appeals court has ordered the dismissal of a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of illegally profiting off the presidency. In a significant legal victory for Trump, a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, overturned a ruling by a federal judge in Maryland who ruled last year that the lawsuit could move forward. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

 Alex Brandon

Regarding “U.S. appeals court sides with Trump in lawsuit involving hotel” (July 11): I believe the lobbying system we now have in this country, and the people working in it greasing our congressional hallways, does terrible damage to democracy. But this Richmond, Va., federal appeals court, involving the Constitution’s Emoluments Clause, struck a blow against the lobbyist system by declaring Trump’s hotel can do business with anybody and everybody. Well shucky darn, it now appears we can just skip the middlemen, the lobbyists, and give money straight to President Donald Trump. Don’t cry for these lobbyists though, they’ve been having a heyday on both sides of every issue for quite a while now.

Steve Holzer • St. Louis

