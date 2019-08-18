In her Aug. 10 letter, “No religion should require a sexless life from clergy,” Elizabeth Powell posits with no degree of credibility that “child abuse will never stop as long as priests are required to be celibate.”
She is either uninformed or ignores the fact the incidence of ephebophilia (the sexual attraction to pubescent children) within the Catholic clergy mirrors that of the general population. Voluntary celibacy is neither causative nor correlative regarding this pathology. To what does she attribute this behavior within the non-Catholic clergy population? The reasons for this deviancy are multiple and the subject of many legitimate clinical studies. Her argument is further discredited by the fact that these cases peaked in the ’60s and ’70s and have declined precipitously since 2002.
The American bishops issued the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People at their 2002 meeting. Faithful and devoted Catholics grieve for the victims of this unspeakable abuse and hold those predators and enablers responsible for the horrific damage they have caused. However, they will not abandon the church because of the malfeasance of its ministers.
The Catholic Church has been the source of enormous good throughout history in spite of its institutional failings. It is itself an obscene injustice to accuse all priests of perversion. (Does she likewise convict Buddhist monks?) The vow of celibacy allows a person (not just priests) the freedom to devote energy and creative talents to the benefit of others.
Ms. Powell should be forgiven for her lack of understanding. Meanwhile, the Catholic community prays for these victims and the priests who are innocent of these crimes. The protection of innocents is the responsibility of all.
Susan Garrett • Wildwood