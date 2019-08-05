They are now openly racist and running on themes of white nationalism. They are fiscally irresponsible, causing huge deficits by cutting taxes for corporations and rich people. They are for using government to force all pregnant teenage girls to give birth, then leaving many of those newborns without any health care because of their cuts to Medicaid.
They believe control of health care should be left in the hands of insurance companies that have a financial incentive to provide as little care as they can get away with. They are for limiting non-whites from voting and embrace gerrymandering to hold on to power.
They are for cutting social security benefits instead of finding revenue to fully fund those earned benefits. They refuse to accept conclusions of the scientific community and recklessly allow big companies to increase pollution in our air and water.
Their primary tool is fear-mongering.
Does anyone think they have the best interests of the country in their hearts? I sure don’t.
Kurt Hoener • Ballwin