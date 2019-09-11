Regarding “Protest at Galleria mall ends with two arrests” (Sept. 2): Erin Heffernan’s article gave many interesting details, except for one. Why did Terry Tillman flee the officer? He had good reason. He was a convicted felon. Both state and federal law prohibit a felon from carrying a firearm. Without question, Tillman would know this. When the officer and Tillman left the building, Tillman ran as fast as he could. Rather than face 10 years in federal prison, he bolted. Any felon would do the same.
Denny Wedemeyer • St. Louis County