Protesters square off with police, shutting down Brentwood Blvd. outside the Galleria mall in a protest over the death of Terry Tillman on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. A Richmond Heights police officer fatally shot Tillman, 23, on Sat. Aug. 31, 2019, outside the Galleria mall. Protesters believe it was a unjustified shooting. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding “Protest at Galleria mall ends with two arrests” (Sept. 2): Erin Heffernan’s article gave many interesting details, except for one. Why did Terry Tillman flee the officer? He had good reason. He was a convicted felon. Both state and federal law prohibit a felon from carrying a firearm. Without question, Tillman would know this. When the officer and Tillman left the building, Tillman ran as fast as he could. Rather than face 10 years in federal prison, he bolted. Any felon would do the same.

Denny Wedemeyer • St. Louis County

