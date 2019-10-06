Perhaps a timeline would bring focus to President Donald Trump’s impeachment controversy:
1953: Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were executed for conspiring to pass U.S. atomic secrets to the Soviets.
Early 2017: President Donald Trump infuriated the U.S. and Israeli intelligence communities when he disclosed details of a highly classified Israeli operation to Russian officials.
April 29, 2017: Trump revealed to Rodrigo Duterte, the president of the Phillipines, the location of two nuclear submarines near North Korea.
May 10, 2017: Trump met with Russian officials in the Oval Office the day after he fired James Comey as FBI director. He told the Russians that he is no longer under pressure with Comey gone as he was investigating Russian interference in the 2016 elections.
July 6, 2017: Trump went to extraordinary lengths to squash any existence of his secret dialog with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He took away notes from the interpreter and ordered him not to discuss the conversation with anyone.
July 16, 2018: Trump defended Russia over claims of interference in the 2016 presidential election during a press conference in Helsinki.
Sept. 26, 2019: Trump said those who gave information to the whistleblower are spies. “The spies and treason, we used to handle it a little differently than we do now.”
From where I stand, we have a spy in the White House dispensing secrets to foreign countries. Trump is right; the Rosenbergs were handled differently.
Nand Lal Johari • St. Louis