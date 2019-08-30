March they say. Get out there and get your voices heard. The thing is, though, I’m tired of marching. Lots of us, collectively, are tired of marching while nothing is being done about the issues we are marching for. Here in St. Louis, we have kids dying from gun violence, some of them not even reaching their first day of school yet.
Our elected officials have sat on their hands and done nothing to curb the violence. Don’t get me wrong, some of them will get out there and march along with us. But in the end, it just seems like a publicity stunt for them. We see the violence, we know these victims, we are tired of mourning for the ones who are lost, while nothing happens to stop it.
Matthew Ingmire • Florissant