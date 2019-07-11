We have hundreds of politicians giving their opinions on what should be done at our borders regarding the illegal immigrant dilemma. But I haven’t heard any clear solutions to change the dynamics in the Central American countries and improve conditions to reduce this mass migration.
Until then, the analogy of those of us who live in the St. Louis region are the sandbags while much of the problem begins in the water management practices in the upper Midwest. Problems have to be dealt with at their source to reduce their impact further at the border or downstream.
Roger Stojeba • Kirkwood