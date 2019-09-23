“Political polarization” is a phrase often used to describe the current political landscape of the United States. According to Google Trends, the proportion of searches related to the topic of “political polarization” increased by 91% in the past seven years (compared to the 2005-2012 data). So, what started this war of conflicting ideologies?
According to America’s search history, the change began in May of 2014. This was in the midst of the expansion of the Islamic State, the month leading up to the Supreme Court’s 5-4 ruling allowing employers to opt out of paying their employees’ birth control, three months before the shooting of Michael Brown, and six months before the midterm elections that happened to have the lowest voter turnout since 1942.
The Middle East, health care and race relations are major players in today’s polarized climate, but the low turnout of the 2014 midterm elections is what’s interesting. For context, the GOP benefited greatly from this election, winning eight seats in the Senate and 13 in the House. Why is low voter turnout associated with the start of increased political polarization, and why do conservatives seem to reap the benefits?
Political polarization does not seem to stem from a change within the conservative party; conservatives have always been fundamentally averse to change. Therefore, political polarization seems to have originated with the more progressive party. Perhaps 2014 marks when Democrats became too progressive for the Democratic Party. In demanding more change from their candidates, progressives allowed conservatives the power of the vote.
Brian Dugan • Webster Groves