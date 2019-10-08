Regarding “Cards’ Helsley, a member of Cherokee Nation, calls ‘chop’ chant ‘disappointing, disrespectful’” (Oct. 5): I too have Native American heritage. I have Creek blood running through my veins. The Cardinals' Ryan Helsley needs to lighten up a bit and, simply put, just get over it.
The Atlanta Braves' chant shows no disrespect for any Native American Indians. It actually shows respect, as it is used when the Braves are rallying and is a positive motivator for the players and fans. Helsley’s comments only fuel controversy that doesn’t exist and creates negativity in a society that doesn’t need any more if it.
Jack Lightsey • Centreville, Ala.